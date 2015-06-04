Changes made in Labor Code of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on making amendments to the Labor Code. Report informs, the law was signed in connection with the application of the law "On amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan on 'Social Insurance".

According to the document, the change was made in paragraph 1.3 of the 1st additional of the Labor Code on "An exemplary form of labor contract". After the labor contract comes into force, the labor relations, the parties' rights, duties and responsibilities shall be regulated by the rules and principles made by the Labor Code.

The labor relations of the parties' rights, obligations and responsibilities were not regulated by the rules and principles established by the Labor Code after the signing of labor contract.