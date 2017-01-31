Center provides care for persons taking shelter in Azerbaijan - REPORT

Baku. 31 January.REPORT.AZ/ Wise men say that dry bread at home is better than roast meat abroad. But sometimes, no matter how strong the love of native land is, you leave homeland for a variety of reasons. Today we want to speak about the persons, leaving for Azerbaijan due to difficulties faced in their native lands. because there is enough number, building a new life in our country. There are people awaiting to get refugee status and live in these lands. The Azerbaijani state makes every effort for such people and ensure high level of comfort until determining their status. Correspondents of Report News Agency have been familiarized with the conditions for foreigners in Baku city Detention Center for illegal migrants of the State Migration Service (SMS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In a quiet corner away from hustle and bustle of the city

After getting a permit of the State Migration Service, we got an opportunity to get acquainted with the center. The center, built for foreigners draws attention with its cleanliness. Baku city Detention center for illegal migrants of the State Migration Service with an area of nearly two hectares has been operating since 2012. The illegal migrants, as well as foreigners who applied for refugee status are detained here. Depending on considering appeals, those who intend to get refugee status, may stay at the center for three months. If they are granted refugee status, they are allowed to stay in the center for more three months, unless there are further opportunities.

Not all of those who seek refugee status appeal to this center. Some of them reside in urban areas or rent housing near their workplaces.

The center was a shelter for nearly 30 migrants, which appealed for refugee status last year

Last year, number of people who applied to stay in the center purely on refugee status was about 30. Totally, 95 foreigners (209 people, including family members), intending to get the status appealed to the State Migration Service last year.

Moreover, migrants stay at the center at public expense.

Here single and married people live in separate rooms. Two rooms are allocated for large families.

They mainly come from eastern countries

The center's officials said that mainly, people from eastern countries appeal to the service. No increase observed in number of migrants to Azerbaijan after the events in the Near East. According to the legislation of Azerbaijan, carriers of specific infectious diseases are not allowed to temporarily stay in the country. This exception applies only to foreigners who married to a citizen of Azerbaijan.

Rooms in the center are standard, necessary conditions created in each of them. All rooms provided with separate sanitary system.

Taking into account recommendations of international organizations, separate rooms allocated for persons with disabilities. Wheelchairs provided here. Special conditions established in the sanitary facilities for disabled persons.

The center was built for stay of 110 people.

Clothing store for needs of migrants

All needs of refugees for clothing were taken into account for both migrants themselves and their children. The store provides even nursing bottles, diapers, bath accessories, hair pins. Clothes are not taken back. Every person regardless of its religion may pray in the prayer room. Even imsak (pre-down meal in Ramadan) is prepared here.

The center has a canteen surrounded by flowers, where about 40 people can dine at the same time. Here migrants are provided with hot meals.

There is also a reading room for foreigners. Books in different languages, periodicals are presented here.

IDPs from Afghanistan, father and a little girl, who learnt Azerbaijani for two months

Mohammad and his daughter Aisha (conditional names)

We hear child's laughter while walking along the center. The employees say that it's Aisha, three months till 3 years old, attracting everyone with her smiling face. Aisha's father left Afghanistan for Azerbaijan to get refugee status: "I was working at the US Embassy in Afghanistan. I was threatened by Taliban. Therefore, I ran away together with my family to obtain refugee status. I'm in Azerbaijan for two months".

Mohammad says that the only difference between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan is language: "Here, everyone is Muslim. There is almost no difference between the dishes".

Wedding ceremony was also held in the center

A few years ago, two youths fled to Azerbaijan because of love as their parents didn't allow to marry. They expressed their intention after placement in the center. The State Migration Service held a wedding ceremony for them with the involvement of international organizations and participation of locals. Getting refugee status, the family currently live in Azerbaijan and has one child.

It is noteworthy that the service organizes free course for foreigners to learn Azerbaijani as well as their rights and responsibilities. Azerbaijani state doesn't spare efforts for study of language of the country resided.

10 years have passed since establishment of the State Migration Service.

During his visit to Azerbaijan in September 2015, William Swing, Director General of the International Organization for Migration, familiarized with the conditions established and stated it as a brilliant example for the world.

Thus, we end our visit to the center. In the face of Aisha, who sees us off with her smiling eyes, we wish assistance to those, who were forced to leave their native lands.

