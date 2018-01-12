BTA: Buses will be fully shift to the cashless payment system

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Vehicles must be overhauled, drivers must go to work after being examined".

Report informs, Advisor to the Director General at Baku Transport Agency (BTA) Mubariz Abbasov said at the meeting with carriers.

According to him, the BTA will take certain measures on shortcomings caused by the carriers.

He noted that during 6 months of 2018 it will be transferred to cashless payment system: "The number of accidents in such buses has dropped to a minimum. Because the drivers of cashless buses do not work for carrier plan. That's why there is no need to rush. Drivers who work for monthly salary are more responsible”.

Abbasov also noted that the issue of the drivers' working schedule should be considered: “Contracts must be signed for shifting to cashless payment system. An agreement with the BNA must be signed when hiring a driver”.