Baroness Nicholson: Azerbaijan's state policy in women's development not lags behind than in UK

London. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The debate on development of women's rights in Azerbaijan and gained historical achievements was held in London at the initiative and invitation of the British Parliament members and with the participation of Chair of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, Professor Hijran Huseynova.

The Western Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, 100-year history of women's voting in Azerbaijan, role of Azerbaijani women in the management and other achievements in the development of women's rights were discussed at the debate in the British Parliament.

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts, Trade Envoy of Prime Minister of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, British MP Khalid Mahmood and other officials attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Hijran Huseynova informed the participants about Sara Khatun, one of the first Azerbaijani female diplomats who lived in XV century, for the first time in the Middle East, female school in Baku, which began its activities in 1901, first female magazine “İşıq” (Light) published in Azerbaijan in 1911.

Touching upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the event, H. Huseynova noted that 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has been occupied by Armenia, as a result of which 156,000 women refugees and 297,731 thousand women IDPs are among 1 million Azerbaijanis who were forced to leave their homeland due to the occupation as well as spoke about special measures implemented by the state so far in the field of integration of women refugees and IDPs.

"The greatest desire of Azerbaijani women today is peace, tranquility, happiness and health of the family and children. This is the desire of all women in the world", she said.

Baroness Emma Nicholson said that the state policy in field of women's development in Azerbaijan not lags behind than in the UK. She welcomed the measures taken in the field of gender equality in Azerbaijan, attention towards women's education and steps taken to increase the role of women in entrepreneurship and politics.

Vusala Ismatgizi