Baku to host Qurban bazar charity fair - VIDEO

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host Qurban bazar charity fair.

Report informs, the fair will be held at Premier Expo Hotel, August 26-27.

The project will be held at the initiative of “Həyat” Foundation and "Damla" Public Union, helping those in need of material and moral support, and with the organization of Sarafan MF and Hijab Queen. The funds received from the fair will be spent for orphaned and disabled children.

The fair will feature novelties presented by famous brands, young designers - beautiful dresses, original souvenirs, accessories, exquisite handicrafts.

Notably, official opening will take place on August 26, at 12:00.