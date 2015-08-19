​Baku Metro: Announcements will be voiced in English until new decision

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Announcements will be voiced in English language until a new decision, Report was informed by the head of press service and public relations of Baku Metro JSC Nasimi Pashayev.

""There is no decision to terminate the audio information in English as far. Thus it will be continued until a new decision," - Pashaev said.

Baku Metro introduced an innovation on the eve of I European Games in Baku, after the proposal of the Organizing Committee on the voicing of announcements in English language.