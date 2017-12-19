Baku hosts conference "People with disabilities in the business world"

© Report

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ British Council in partnership with Bakcell LLC and British Embassy in Azerbaijan organized a conference on enhancing employability prospects for people with disabilities on December 19.

Report informs, the aim of the conference is bringing business companies together and presenting best practices in business world in the area of employment prospects for people with disabilities.

The deputy director of British Council Azerbaijan addressing the event said that British Council promoted equality, diversity and inclusivity across the world.

British Council launched new program for enhancing employability skills for people with disabilities. The program is supported by BP Azerbaijan. The program envisages different activities in order to enhance employability skills for people with disabilities. In general, 100 young people selected on prepared criteria are expected to benefit from the program. As part of the program the participants will participate in the training sessions on English language, Computer skills and Soft skills.

Suheyla Jafarova, head of corporate communications unit at Bakcell addressing the event said that by this project the company will make contribution to integration of people with disability to labor market: "One of the main corporate social responsibility priorities of the company is integration of children and young people with special needs to the society and creating equal opportunities for them. People with disabilities have special share among this target audience. We have been implementing projects in this direction for about ten years.”

He said Bakcell has completely fulfilled the quota set by the state on employment of people with disabilities and this figure was even higher.

Elnur Suleymanov, the head of the section of employment policy and demography of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan addressed the event. He said the employability of people with disabilities is important component and the ministry will do its best for the project. “Social basis can be used for that” he said.