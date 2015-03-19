Baku hosts an event on occassion of Novruz holiday and World Down Syndrome Day

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today with organizational support of the Youth Union of the New Azerbaijan Party's (YAP) Nizami district branch and of the "Care-For Healthy Generation" Social Organization was held an event on occassion to Novruz holiday and World Down Syndrome Day, marking on March 21.

Chairman of the Youth Union of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party's (YAP) Nizami district branch and the "Care-For Healthy Generation" Social Organization Sevinj Abdullayeva, chairman of the Nizami district branch of the ruling party, MP Sadagat Valiyeva, employee of the Ombudsman Administration Yegana Jafarova attended the event.

During the event, a concert program presented for children, as well different games played with participation of the clowns.

Report news agency presents a photo report from the event.