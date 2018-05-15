Baku Airport to issue visas within 2 minutes to citizens of 15 countries

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Visa issuance to foreigners through ASAN Visa Self-service Terminal has started at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Report informs, citizens of 15 countries will be able to obtain a direct visa through ASAN Visa.

The list includes Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, China, Iran, Israel, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey and Japan.

ASAN Visa self-service terminals are provided with special purpose universal passport readers, post terminals for electronic payments, and cash registers.

ASAN visa portal and self-service terminals operate in 7 languages, including Azerbaijani, English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Persian and Russian.

In addition to self-service terminals, four windows will also be available for visa issuance and bank services, which will provide additional assistance to foreigners who travel to the country.

On average, issuance of visas for a foreigner will be provided within 2 minutes.

At present, the ASAN Visa Portal provides electronic visas to 95 countries. The entire system is fully automated and issuance of visas carried out for 3 days (standard) and 3 hours (emergency) prior to arrival to the country through the existing electronic visa system via www.eviza.gov.az.