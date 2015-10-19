Bahram Khalilov: Women civil servants less vulnerable to corruption

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Round table discussion on "Career for women in public service" held today in Baku co-organized by State Commission on Public Service under the President of Azerbaijan and the German Society for International Cooperation (GİZ).

Report informs, speaking at a meeting the chairman of Commission Bahram Khalilov noted that the main purpose of the event is to initiate the process of enhancing women's capacity, to help them to establish new business relations.

According to him, in XXI century one of the main objectives is the development of gender equality.

"Being a chairman of the committee, I want to admit that at the last stage preference is given to women because they are more responsible. At the same time, women - civil servants are less vulnerable to corruption", said Khalilov.