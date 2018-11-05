Azerigaz to provide mobile services in Kurdakhani within “Mobile Asan Service”

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerigaz PU will provide mobile services in Kurdakhani settlement within "Mobile ASAN service", Report informs citing the Department of Information Support of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, from November 6 to December 5 , "Mobile ASAN service" will provide the services to subscribers in accordance with "ASAN Utilities" standards in the areas that experienced direct mass change of gas meters .

Citizens can benefit from a total of 20 types of services, including restoration of lost and damaged smart cards, issuance of debt and payment details, changes in subscriber data, recovery of a lost card, and receipt of damaged bills.

Notably, main objectives of the mobile ASAN service are to provide public services to the citizens through more comfortable, new and innovative ways , to provide access to the citizens and achieve citizen satisfaction.