Azerbaijani well-known public figures join campaign of UNHCR's head

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ A number of Azerbaijani well-known lawyers and NGOs' heads joined the open appeal spread behalf of UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres.

Report was informed by the Office of Public Information Department of UN in Azerbaijan, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie and more than 20 famous persons and also, thought leaders around the world stated in the open appeal that they joined the "To end statelessness within 10 years" campaign.

It is noted in the letter that more than 10 million people are considered stateless. "The stateless persons are deprived of their main rights by cancelling of giving documents to them. Being stateless means the life without education, medical care or legal employment and also any perspective, hope or freedom."

"It is time to end to this injustice. We know that it is possible if we have enough courage," A.guterres stressed in the letter.

Novella Jafaroghlu, Mayis Aliyev, Hasan Hasanov and other public figures of Azerbaijan signed the letter.