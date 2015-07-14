President Ilham Aliyev attends the opening of Baku “ASAN xidmət” center No 5

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku “ASAN xidmət” center No 5 of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has opened.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the center, which is located on Heydar Aliyev Avenue 115, Nizami district, Baku.

It was said that the two-storey center occupies a total area of 5,600 square metres. Nine government agencies, including ministries of justice, internal affairs and taxes, as well as State Committee on Property Issues, State Customs Committee, State Migration Service, State Social Protection Fund, State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, National Archive Department, will offer a total of 30 services in the center. It will also provide 30 functional additional services, including banking and insurance ones. There are translation, medical, archive, training, mother and child, UNICEF, photo and volunteers` rooms, as well as a library, cafe and a children`s entertainment center here.

There is a 150-car parking lot outside the center.

The head of state praised conditions created and the center, and gave his recommendations and instructions.