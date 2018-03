Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ As of February 1, the population of Azerbaijan reached 9,904,850. The number increased by 6,765 people since the beginning of 2018.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, the number of people per square kilometer was 114 people.

52.9% of population are urban, 47.1% rural residents. 49.9% are men and 50.1% women. At present, there are 1004 women per 1000 people.