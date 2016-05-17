Azerbaijani population increases by 25 thousand people from the beginning of 2016

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ From the beginning of the year, number of the country's population increased by 24.9 thousand persons or 0.3 percent and as of April 1, 2016 made 9730.5 thousand people.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, the population density was 112 people per square kilometer.

53.1 percent of total population number living in the city, 46.9 percent are residents living in rural areas, 49.8 percent are men, 50.2 percent accounted for women .

At present, 1007 women accounted for every 1000 men.