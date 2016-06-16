 Top
    Azerbaijani population increased by 33,600 persons in 2016

    The country's population now reaches 9,739,200

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The demographic situation in Azerbaijan was announced.

    Report informs referring to the report released by the State Statistics Committee.

    According to the report, this year the population of Azerbaijan increased by 33.6 thousand persons or 0.3 percent to 9739.2 thousand people.

    The population density was 112 people per square kilometer.

    53.1 per cent of the urban population and 46.9 percent of rural residents, 49.8 percent of the men, women accounted for 50.2 percent.

    At present, 1007 women accounted for every 1000 men in the country.

