Azerbaijani Interior Ministry addresses Baku residents and guests

In connection with the UEFA Europa League final due in Baku, the staff of the internal affairs bodies of Azerbaijan continue to work in a reinforced mode.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of the Interior that the ministry will work in an intensive mode until May 31.

During this period, the security of foreign guests, tourists and fans arriving in our country, ensuring order and security in the Fan Zone in the National Seaside Park and entertainment places created for football fans in Sahil Park and Winter Park is carried out at a high level by the police officers, attracted to the service. To prevent any provocations or illegal actions, each person entering the indicated venues is seriously checked at police posts. Also, in order to prevent the access from the sea, the police patrol boat is serving daily to block the access to the Fan-zone.

In order to ensure the safe movement of Chelsea and Arsenal teams to training camps before the final game, as well as to properly regulate transport in the city, additional road patrol detachments are involved in the service. Along with this, police posts were set up to meet arriving guests at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and to deliver them safely to their places of residence. Security has been strengthened at the facilities of strategic importance, as well as the locations of foreign diplomatic missions and the accommodation of guests across the countryş

In order to provide security in the parking lots created in front of the Gara Garayev and 28 May metro stations to deliver local fans to the stadium, police officers were brought to the service in these places.

The police are conducting relevant work for the entry of foreign fans to the stadium on the day of the match from the places assigned for them and their accommodation in the due sectors created for them.

Citizens and guests of the city are asked to follow the legal orders and instructions of the police to eliminate illegal facts before and after the completion of the UEFA Europa League final on the territory of the fan club, as well as in other entertainment venues, the Baku Olympic Stadium where the match will take place.