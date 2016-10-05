Azerbaijani first lady views newly renovated orphanage and kindergarten No.3 in Khatai

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani First lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed the conditions created at the orphanage and kindergarten No.3 in Khatai district, Baku, after renovation.

Report informs, the first lady viewed photo stands depicting the previous state of the orphanage.

Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed the first lady that the orphanage was built in 1976.

Mehriban Aliyeva toured the orphanage that handles up to 107 children aged 3 to 18.

The kindergarten has dance, vocal, housekeeping, painting, and carpet-weaving classes, and a rich library.

The President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation spoke with children.

Mehriban Aliyeva noted the importance of encouraging reading among children.

An additional canteen, gym, sports and assembly halls, as well as a room for meeting with parents were also built here.

The area of the building was expanded to reach 2,126 square meters.

Mehriban Aliyeva then posed for photographs with children, and wished the staff of the orphanage success.