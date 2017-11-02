"Azerbaijani family 2017" film festival gives awards

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Award and closing ceremony of “Azerbaijani family 2017” film festival was held in Baku.

Report informs, organizers of the festival, representatives of state bodies, executive powers and NGOs and students attended the event.

According to established tradition the festival “Azerbaijani family 2017” was launched on March 30, deadline for submission of works was October 1.

During six-month period professional and amateur participants submitted diverse and interesting works to the Organizing Committee of the festival.

The films and photos presented for the festival were assessed by a jury of festival.

At the end of closing ceremony the awards were presented.