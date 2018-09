Azerbaijani babies named after Turkish conquerors - LIST

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Number of Azerbaijani newborns named after Turkish conquerors has been made public.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Justice, in the last five years 101 babies named Ertoğrul, while this year just 38.

Fatih prevail among these names. In the last five years 1005 babies were named Fatih, while 223 this year.

In the last five years, 1885 newborns were named Ekber, while 306 this year, 548 Teymur, while 78 this year, 6 Mehmet, 1 Babur, in the last 5 years 579 named Osman, while 86 this year, 29 Beyazıt, 1569 Süleyman, 512 Selim, 86 Şemsettin, 18 Cengizhan, 27 Hatayi.

Metehan (7), Abdülhamit (5), Abdülaziz (10), Abdülmecid (3), Teymurhan (9), Teymurşah (3), Teymuraz (4) also among these names.

Moreover, newborns also named Fatih Ahmet, Fatihcafer, Fatihcahan, Ekberhan, Ekberağa, Ekberali, Osmansami, Osman Berkhan, Osmannuri, Osmanbey, Osmanateş, Süleyman Emir, Süleymansultan, Süleymanalp, Süleymanhilmi.