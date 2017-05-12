Azerbaijan creates insurance fund to provide benefits to unemployed people

© Report

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Legislative bill "On unemployment insurance” has been discussed at today’s meeting of parliamentary committee on Labor and Social Policy.

Report informs, Chairman of the committee Hadi Rajably informing about the new bill, told that the document has been developed jointly with Presidential Administration and relevant public agencies during two years.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev gave numerous instructions on preventing unemployment and reduction of staff.

According to him, up to this day some managers of enterprises reduce majority of staff in case of income shortage: “We will eliminate this by new law”.

The head of committee told that the insurance fund will be created to provide benefits for unemployed people.

The new draftl consists of 4 chapters, 26 items.