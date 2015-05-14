Azerbaijan takes 63rd place in ranking of human capital index

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took 63rd place in the ranking of human capital index.Report informs it is stated in the relevant report for 2015, prepared by experts of the International Economic Forum.

The concept of Human Capital Index considers indicators such as education, health, employment and occupation (provides for the training and development of human talent), environment (includes legal protection as well as infrastructure development in the state).

The index of human capital determines the most successful countries in the world in a very long term.

The top three ranking, among 124 countries, includes Finland, Norway and Switzerland. Mauritania, Chad and Yemen are last in the list.