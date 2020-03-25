Azerbaijan sets up campaign to assist aged people amid pandemic

Under the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has initiated a campaign to provide daily social services for older people over 65 who live alone.

The ministry told Report that it mobilized social service workers to deliver assistance in household chores, purchase of consumer goods, medicines, utility payments, and others.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations, 'Azərpoçt' LLC, Azermash JSC, also provide support to the campaign as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic nationwide.

Social workers, volunteers, and drivers have been supplied with necessary protective equipment, and services are rendered at a certain distance.