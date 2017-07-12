 Top
    Azerbaijani President: Some 122,000 workplaces opened in half a year

    Some 101,000 of them are permanent

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Some 122,000 new workplaces were opened in the first half of this year; some 101,000 of them are permanent," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting dedicated to the results of the social-economic development in the first half of 2017 and tasks standing ahead.

    The head of state also went on saying that the export from Azerbaijan has increased by 36 %, and import to Azerbaijan has decreased by 15 %. Positive balance in the amount of 1,9 billion USD has emerged in Azerbaijan's foreign trade. 

