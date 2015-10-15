 Top
    ​Azerbaijani population reaches 9 mln 666 thsd people

    Currently, there are 1009 women for every 1000 men

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Since the beginning of the year population of Azerbaijan has increased by 73,000 people (0.8%) and on September 1, 2015 amounted to 9 million 666 thousand persons.

    Report informs, report of the State Statistics Committee says.

    The report says, that the population density is 112 persons per m2. 53.1% of the population are urban residents, 46.9% - rural.

    The population percentage is 49.8 men, and 50.2 are women. Currently, there are 1009 women for every 1000 men.

