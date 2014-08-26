Azerbaijan’s First Lady celebrated her birthday with children

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s First Lady, the head of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva celebrated her birthday with the children. Report informs citing to “AzerTAc” the ceremony was held for children in “Jumeirah Bilgah Beach Hotel” on August 26. It was organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation. There were about 400 children coming from the children's homes and boarding schools and the Association for Children with Down Syndrome.The First Lady also shared the joy of children gathered around and spoke to them sincerely at the ceremony.

The decorations set up for children created a festive atmosphere and raised the children’s mood. They participated in a variety of dances, sang songs, showed their skill.

The Head of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-President of Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also danced with children.

The special sections were established for children to show their abilities in the event.

The characters of children’s favorite cartoons, scenes, joyful songs and dances made the ceremony more colorful.

At the festival, the children were presented the gifts prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.