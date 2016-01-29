Azerbaijan prepares a draft law "On the use of cemeteries"

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ A new draft law "On the use of cemeteries" is being prepared in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Chairman of Milli Majlis (parliament) Committee on Regional Affairs, Arif Rahimzadeh said at today's meeting of the committee.

He said that, the draft will be sent to the association governors of city, region and district municipalities for discussion: "They will give their proposals after discussing the project. The draft law is good, but very expensive. Therefore, for the first time we should think about the financial sources for its implementation."