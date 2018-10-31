 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan plans to allocate AZN 1 million for development of occupational standards

    © Report

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned for the first time to allocate AZN 1 million on preparation of occupational standards in 2019 budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund, according to reports from the Chamber of Accounts on the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On 2019 Budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund ".

    According to the report, 100 occupational standards are planned to be prepared next year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi