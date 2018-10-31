Azerbaijan plans to allocate AZN 1 million for development of occupational standards

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/fee91a131d5f8c68c02c0be1ac8fe874/75c6b262-e3df-4c7f-b57c-fd68b37e619c_292.jpg

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned for the first time to allocate AZN 1 million on preparation of occupational standards in 2019 budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund, according to reports from the Chamber of Accounts on the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On 2019 Budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund ".

According to the report, 100 occupational standards are planned to be prepared next year.