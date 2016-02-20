​Azerbaijan launches the first National Model UN Conference

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The First National Model UN Conference (MilliMUN) has been launched.

Report informs, speaking at the event, Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov noted that one of the main goals of the project, the UN Model (hereinafter - MUN) movement is institutionalization, establishment of MUN clubs at universities and Model UN Network connecting them.

The minister stressed great importance of the conference for the development of young people.

He noted that this conference would encourage young people to new activities and new achievements: "Experience is important for young people. This is the start of a new tradition we are very happy with."

In his speech, the United Nations Development Program's resident coordinator Ercan Murat said that Azerbaijan pays great attention to youth policy: "We are forming a platform for young people so they can discussthe future and give new ideas."

Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev and Education Minister Mikail Jabbarov also spoke about importance of the event, and its contribution to the development of a new tradition of young people.