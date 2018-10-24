 Top
    Azerbaijan increases 2019 state budget allocations to ASAN Service by AZN 4.1M

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ In 2019, AZN 28,183,220 is planned to be allocated from the state budget to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service), up AZN 4,120,861 from 2018, Report informs.

    The budget package will be discussed at the meetings of the parliamentary committees in November.

