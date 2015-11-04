 Top
    Azerbaijan became 71st among the prosperous countries of the world

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took 71 place in the rating of well-being among 142 countries, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

    British think tank The Legatum Institute has updated its November 2 rating, based on an index of the prosperity of 142 countries.

    According to the table, in 2012, Azerbaijan took 94 place in 2013 - 81, in 2014 - 79, and finally, in the current 2015 - 71 seats.

    Armenia has occupied 93 place, Georgia - 80.

    The top three includes Norway, Switzerland and Denmark.

    Institute prosperity index Legatum (The Legatum Prosperity Index) - is a combined index based on a variety of factors including wealth, economic growth, education, health, personal well-being, and quality of life.

    The index is based on 89 different indicators, combined into eight categories that reflect different aspects of society and the parameters of social welfare.

