Azerbaijan became 71st among the prosperous countries of the world

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took 71 place in the rating of well-being among 142 countries, Report informs referring to the Russian media.
British think tank The Legatum Institute has updated its November 2 rating, based on an index of the prosperity of 142 countries.
According to the table, in 2012, Azerbaijan took 94 place in 2013 - 81, in 2014 - 79, and finally, in the current 2015 - 71 seats.
Armenia has occupied 93 place, Georgia - 80.
The top three includes Norway, Switzerland and Denmark.
Institute prosperity index Legatum (The Legatum Prosperity Index) - is a combined index based on a variety of factors including wealth, economic growth, education, health, personal well-being, and quality of life.
The index is based on 89 different indicators, combined into eight categories that reflect different aspects of society and the parameters of social welfare.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
