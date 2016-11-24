Azerbaijan and Russia to deal in areas of pension and labor migration

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Russia prepare to sign bilateral agreements on cooperation in the areas of pension and labor migration.

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Salim Muslimov said at a meeting with representatives of the Russian Social Insurance Fund in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is the only country in CIS, which does not have a bilateral agreement with Russia on the provision of pensions. At the moment, we are preparing to sign two bilateral agreements in the areas of pension and labor migration with the Russian side", S. Muslimov said.

He stressed that Russia is now the largest partner of Azerbaijan and any changes in the Russian economy are also reflected in the country.

"Russia and Azerbaijan are economic partners.Along with this, both parties engaged in export of natural resources, including energy.Falling global energy prices, respectively had a negative impact on our economy", said S. Muslimov.