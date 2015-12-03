Azerbaijan and Latvia inks a memorandum - PHOTO

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Memorandum inked in Baku between Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and Latvian Ministry of Welfare on cooperation in the fields of labor, employment and social protection of population.

Report informs, memorandum considers cooperation in improvement of legislation in the fields of labor, employment and social protection of population between two countries, supporting employment of unemployed or job seeking citizens, planning and development of human resources, monitoring and forecasting of labor market, preparation and application of vocational and specialty standards.

Carrying out measures on improvement of vocational training system for unemployed and job seeking citizens, solution of social problems and employment issues of persons with disabilities, organization of their rehabilitation, employment of youth, poverty reduction, social services, development of social partnership system and other cooperation fields mentioned in the document.

In accordance with memorandum, cooperation will be conducted in the form of exchange of legislation regulatory documents in the field of labor, employment, social protection, analytical information materials and results of scientific researches on social-labor issues.

Formation of Working groups by parties under public bases for implementation of mentioned provisions is considered.