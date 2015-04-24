 Top
    Azerbaijan and Germany to build a joint plant

    Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection told to reporters

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Germany to build a joint plant for production of wheelchairs. Report informs, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Salim Muslumov told to reporters.

    He said that, until now the wheelchairs were purchased abroad: "And it was costly to the financial side. The early purchased wheelchairs for the disabled were Chinese-made and their quality was low. For the production of cheaper and high-quality wheelchairs, in the industrial district, will be built by a joint factory, which to be located in Neftchala region, Azerbaijan."

