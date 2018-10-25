Azad Jafarli: More than 90% of applicants are satisfied with ASAN SERVICE's activity

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7b7b73c4ac2d5c859b93d3e3abc08af6/0a52379d-d92b-4fa6-9c76-f949555a993f_292.jpg

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ More than 90% of applicant are satisfied with the work of Asan Service, Azad Jafarli, the head of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovation, said at the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum, Report informs.

"The state should create conditions for the functioning of the creative field. However our state does not influence the development of this sphere, it is part of it," Jafarli said.

According to him, the purpose of ASAN Service is to provide free and transparent access of citizens to public services, to fight against corruption, to stimulate the transition to the electronic system and to create an electronic state. Azad Jafarli noted that 14 stations of ASAN SERVICE serve about 3,000 people every day.

He also said that other countries are also interested in Azerbaijan's experience in this field.