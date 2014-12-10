Aytan Mustafayeva: Human rights in Azerbaijan develop due to time and social requirements

Baku. 10 December.REPORT.AZ/ Human rights in Azerbaijan develop according to the requirements of time and society, director of the Institute for Human Rights of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), deputy of Milli Majlis Aytan Mustafayeva said it in her interview with Report. She noted that human rights develop after Azerbaijan gained the independence.

For this reason, national leader Heydar Aliyev supported the proposal on the establishment of the Institute for Human Rights on the eve of joining the Council of Europe. The institute was established to hold the legislative examination and nstitution in the field of human rights law and international law in order to adapt legislation in the field of human rights to international law, she states.

She emphasized that reforms are carried out in prison, court and other state agencies in Azerbaijan in recent years and numerous laws have been adopted. The country has joined a number of international legal acts.

The distinguishing feature of Azerbaijan is that there exists the rights that are a part of life and considered as the norm in the country. It is reflected in the legislation of Azerbaijan that the developing generation takes care of the old generation. This is not because of the law, but our traditions, mentality are reflected in legislation. It shows that, says A.Mustafayeva.