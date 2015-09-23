"ASAN xidmət" centers will be closed for two days

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Due to Gurban (Eid-al-Adha) Holidays, on September 24-25 centers of the "ASAN xidmət" State Agency for the Provision of Services to Citizens and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will not work.

Report was told in the Information Support Department of the Agency.

According to the information, citizens may apply for the "ASAN xidmət" services on Saturday and Sunday (September 26-27).

From Monday to Friday centers of "ASAN xidmət" are open from 10:00 a.m. to 20:00 and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 17:00 (without lunch break).