 Top
    Close photo mode

    "ASAN xidmət" centers will be closed for two days

    On other days, the citizens will be able to use the relevant services ofASAN xidmət

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Due to Gurban (Eid-al-Adha) Holidays, on September 24-25 centers of the "ASAN xidmət" State Agency for the Provision of Services to Citizens and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will not work.

    Report was told in the Information Support Department of the Agency.

    According to the information, citizens may apply for the "ASAN xidmət" services on Saturday and Sunday (September 26-27).

    From Monday to Friday centers of "ASAN xidmət" are open from 10:00 a.m. to 20:00 and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 17:00 (without lunch break).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi