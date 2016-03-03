'ASAN service' launches online translation service

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'ASAN service' has launched online translation service.

Report was told at the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, citizens can benefit from translation services without coming to 'ASAN service' centers, by sending their documents through tercume.asan.az website from home, workplace or wherever Internet access is available.

Thus, photo or electronic version of the document to be translated, is downloaded to the relevant check, language, to be translated into, selected and whether courier service will be used is mentioned.

If a citizen has not chosen courier service, then mentions from which 'ASAN Service' center wants to take the document. In case of courier service chosen, translated document is delivered to the address of the citizen.

Citizens will be informed on date and fee of translation via e-mail after receiving and considering document by the center.

Translation starts after online payment by citizen.