ASAN Service delegation visits Morocco

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has visited Rabat, the capital of Kingdom of Morocco.

Report informs citing the Information Support Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the visit is establishing and expanding partnerships between the two countries, with government agencies operating on social innovation and public services.

On November 9, the first day of the visit, the State Agency's Chairman Inam Kerimov met with Morocco's Minister in charge of the Reform of Administration and Public Service, Mohamed Ben Abdelkader.

The initial agreement was expressed at the meeting on cooperation in the study of ASAN service experience. Then, the delegation met with Minister delegate for higher education, scientific research and executives training Jamila El Moussali. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco Tarik Aliyev and members of the Azerbaijan Consortium of Export Innovations (Azinnex) also attended the meetings.