'ASAN' service centers will not operate 4 days

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'ASAN' service centers won’t operate during 4 days.

Report was informed in State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 'ASAN' service centers won’t operate from December 31 till January 4 on the occasion of International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and New Year holidays.

The citizens can apply to 'ASAN' service centers to take advantage of services on January 4.

Notably, 'ASAN' service centers operate on weekdays from 10:00 to 20:00, and on weekends from 10:00 to 17:00.