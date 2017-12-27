Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ ASAN Service centers will not operate for 4 days.

Anar Huseynov, Chief of the Department for Information Provision of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told Report that December 31, January 1, 2 and 3 will be non-working days at "ASAN Service" centers.

According to information, citizens will be able to apply to ASAN Service facilities and use relevant services on January 4.

Notably, “ASAN service” centers function on Monday - Friday from 10:00 am to 08:00 pm, on Saturday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm (without break).