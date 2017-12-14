ASAN service’ centers to be built in number of regions - LIST

© Report

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Regions where new ASAN service centers will be built have been unveiled.

Report was told by Information support department of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovation, in 2018 regional ASAN life complex will be commissioned in Mingachevir: “In 2018 construction of regional ASAN service centers will start in Shaki, Imishli, Agjabadi, Tovuz, Shamakhi, Kurdamir and Jalilabad regions”.

According to the source, currently there are 11 ASAN service centers are operating: "Five of them are in the capital Baku, the others in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala and Masalli. On December 7, Guba hosted an official opening ceremony of the "ASAN life" complex. In the near future, Guba "ASAN Service" center will begin to serve citizens.