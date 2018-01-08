 Top
    Close photo mode

    'ASAN Service' centers registered 19 millionth appeal

    2-year-old Amir gets a passport© Report

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "ASAN Service" centers have registered 19 millionth appeal.

    Report informs citing the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Appeal by Rzayevs to the Baku "ASAN Service" center No.1 was registered as 19 millionth appeal to the "ASAN Service" centers. The family applied for issuance and change of regular passport by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Amir Rza, 2-year-old son of the family, and benefitted from the service.

    Amir was issued a regular passport and awarded with a message of thanks by "ASAN Service".

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi