'ASAN Service' centers registered 19 millionth appeal

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "ASAN Service" centers have registered 19 millionth appeal.

Report informs citing the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Appeal by Rzayevs to the Baku "ASAN Service" center No.1 was registered as 19 millionth appeal to the "ASAN Service" centers. The family applied for issuance and change of regular passport by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Amir Rza, 2-year-old son of the family, and benefitted from the service.

Amir was issued a regular passport and awarded with a message of thanks by "ASAN Service".