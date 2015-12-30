'ASAN service' centers close for 5 days

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'ASAN service' centers will not work for 5 days.

Report was told in the Information Support Department of State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovation under President (ASAN service), all 'ASAN Service' centers will not work fromDecember 31 to January 4 due to December 1 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year holidays.

According to information, citizens will be able to benefit services of 'ASAN Service' from January 5.

'ASAN service' centers operate on Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. till 20:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. till 17:00 p.m. (no dinner break).