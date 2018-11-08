ASAN Service and ASAN Utilities centers not to work tomorrow

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 9 - ASAN Service and ASAN Utilities will not work tomorrow on November 9 on the occasion of theState Flag Day.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations that citizens can benefit from appropriate services by applying to the centers on November 10.

Notably, there are 15 ASAN service centers in the country. Five of them are located in Baku and the rest are in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala, Masalli, Guba, Mingachevir, Imishli and Shaki.

In addition, there are 2 ASAN Utilities centers in Baku that provide utility services to the city residents.