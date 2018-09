© Report

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with Eid al-Adha (Gurban Holiday), “ASAN Service” and “ASAN Communal” will not work for 3 days.

Report was informed by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, September 1, 2 and 3 will be non-working days at “ASAN Service” and “ASAN Communal”.

Citizens will be able to apply to the “ASAN Service” and “ASAN Communal” and use relevant services since September 4.