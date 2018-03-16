"ASAN service" and "ASAN Communal" centers will not serve in Novruz

© Report

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "ASAN service" and "ASAN Communal" centers will not operate on March 20-25, Novruz holidays.

Report informs citing the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On March 16, citizens can apply to ASAN service centers.

Notably, currently, 11 ASAN service centers operate in the republic. 5 of them are located in Baku, others in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala and Masalli.

Besides, two “ASAN Communal” facilities already serve the citizens in Baku.