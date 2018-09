Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the appointment of the presidential elections for April 11, the relevant amendments will be made to the "Working hours for year 2018" and "Production calendar for year 2018".

The Head of Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Elman Babayev told Report.

He said that in this regard, April 9 and 10 will be short working days in Azerbaijan, while April 11 is non-working.