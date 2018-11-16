 Top
    Another Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population dismissed

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Another Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population has been dismissed.

    Report informs that by the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev Deputy Minister Idris Isayev was dismissed.

    Notably, several days ago, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Ilgar Rahimov was dismissed.

    Sahil Babayev has been appointed Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 21 April 2018.

