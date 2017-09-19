Air hostesses may get social insurance benefits

© Report. Firi Salim

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ It was suggested to give air hostesses in Azerbaijan the rights for social insurance benefits.

Report informs, Azerbaijani lawmaker, member of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy of Milli Majlis, Musa Guliyev has suggested.

He said the most crew members of the flight and flight test of civil aviation were granted social insurance benefits: “These benefits related to work experience, insurance deductions and size of pensions. Because their working mode is difficult. But these benefits were not granted to flight attendants.”

The lawmaker said the issue will be scrutinized by the ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and it is necessary to make certain additions to Labor Code and the Law “On Pension”: “The work of flight attendants is not easy. They also can get the right for early retirement and are eligible for social insurance benefits”.